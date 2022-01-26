Broccoli, Bean and Leek Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cup sweet onion, diced small
- 2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
- 1 cup leeks, white part only, medium dice (about 1 leek)
- 5 cups vegetable stock
- 1½ cups cannellini beans, or one 16-ounce can of cannellini beans, rinsed
- 1 lb broccoli florets
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In a four-quart, pot sauté the onions on medium heat in olive oil until transparent.
- Add garlic and cook without browning while stirring frequently, about 2 minutes.
- Add the diced leeks and sauté 2 minutes.
- Add the vegetable stock, increase heat and bring to a simmer.
- Add the cannellini beans and broccoli florets or two 10-ounce packages of frozen broccoli florets and simmer on medium heat until broccoli is lightly cooked but still crunchy.
- Add salt and pepper, turn off the heat and blend with an immersion blender until completely pureed.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!