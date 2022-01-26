Broccoli, Bean and Leek Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cup sweet onion, diced small
  • 2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
  • 1 cup leeks, white part only, medium dice (about 1 leek)
  • 5 cups vegetable stock
  • 1½ cups cannellini beans, or one 16-ounce can of cannellini beans, rinsed
  • 1 lb broccoli florets
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. In a four-quart, pot sauté the onions on medium heat in olive oil until transparent.
  2. Add garlic and cook without browning while stirring frequently, about 2 minutes.
  3. Add the diced leeks and sauté 2 minutes.
  4. Add the vegetable stock, increase heat and bring to a simmer.
  5. Add the cannellini beans and broccoli florets or two 10-ounce packages of frozen broccoli florets and simmer on medium heat until broccoli is lightly cooked but still crunchy.
  6. Add salt and pepper, turn off the heat and blend with an immersion blender until completely pureed.

