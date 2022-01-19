Brownie Cream Cheese Pudding Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 (18-ounce) package brownie mix
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. In medium bowl, stir together first 4 ingredients until batter is smooth.
  2. Spoon half of brownie batter into a lightly greased 3-quart slow cooker.
  3. Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric beater on medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well.
  4. Add 2 eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended. Stir in vanilla. Fold in flour and chocolate chips.
  5. Pour cream cheese mixture over brownie batter in slow cooker.
  6. Dollop remaining brownie batter over cream cheese mixture; swirl mixture gently with a knife.
  7. Cover and cook on LOW setting 5 1/2 hours, or until set.
  8. Carefully remove slow cooker insert from heat element; let stand 45 minutes before serving.

