Brownie Cream Cheese Pudding Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 (18-ounce) package brownie mix
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
Directions:
- In medium bowl, stir together first 4 ingredients until batter is smooth.
- Spoon half of brownie batter into a lightly greased 3-quart slow cooker.
- Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric beater on medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well.
- Add 2 eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended. Stir in vanilla. Fold in flour and chocolate chips.
- Pour cream cheese mixture over brownie batter in slow cooker.
- Dollop remaining brownie batter over cream cheese mixture; swirl mixture gently with a knife.
- Cover and cook on LOW setting 5 1/2 hours, or until set.
- Carefully remove slow cooker insert from heat element; let stand 45 minutes before serving.
