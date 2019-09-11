Ham and Noodle Bake

Ham and Noodle Bake
Originally published on: April 20, 1995

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. medium noodles
  • 2 cups cream style cottage cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 pkg. cream cheese, cut up (3-oz. package)
  • 2 cups cubed ham, fully cooked
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp. dried marjoram
  • dash pepper
  • 1/2 of a 3-oz. can French fried onions

Directions:

  1. Cook noodles in large amount of boiling water until tender; drain.
  2. Place cottage cheese, milk, chives and cream cheese in a blender container, blend until smooth.
  3. Combine noodles, cheese mixture, ham, celery, Worcestershire sauce, marjoram and pepper.
  4. Turn into a 10x6x2-inch baking dish. Bake in 350° oven for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, stirring once. Stir again. Sprinkle with French fried onions. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, 10 minutes.

