Ham and Noodle Bake
Originally published on: April 20, 1995
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. medium noodles
- 2 cups cream style cottage cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 pkg. cream cheese, cut up (3-oz. package)
- 2 cups cubed ham, fully cooked
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced celery
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. dried marjoram
- dash pepper
- 1/2 of a 3-oz. can French fried onions
Directions:
- Cook noodles in large amount of boiling water until tender; drain.
- Place cottage cheese, milk, chives and cream cheese in a blender container, blend until smooth.
- Combine noodles, cheese mixture, ham, celery, Worcestershire sauce, marjoram and pepper.
- Turn into a 10x6x2-inch baking dish. Bake in 350° oven for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, stirring once. Stir again. Sprinkle with French fried onions. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, 10 minutes.
