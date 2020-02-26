Broccoli Cheese Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. canola or corn oil
- 1 small onion (finely chopped)
- 2 cloves medium garlic, minced
- 4 cups broccoli florets (chopped
- 2 cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 1/2 tsp. mustard powder
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/8 tsp. red hot-pepper sauce (optional)
- 1 pinch salt (or 1/16 tsp.)
- 2 cups milk
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- 2 oz. cheddar cheese (sliced or shredded)
- 2 Tbsp. Parmesan (shredded or grated)
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom.
- Cook the onion and garlic for 3-4 minutes, or until the onion is almost soft, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the broccoli, broth, mustard, pepper, hot-pepper sauce, and salt. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the broccoli is tender, stirring occasionally.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk and flour. Stir into the soup. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the half-and-half, cheddar, and Parmesan. Cook over medium-low heat for 1-2 minutes, or until the cheeses have melted, stirring occasionally.
