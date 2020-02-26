Cheddar Cheese Soup
Submitted by: Candi Snyder of Chester, WV
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp. ground red pepper
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, finely chopped
- 1/2 small green pepper, finely copped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions:
- Melt butter in a 3-quart stock pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, green pepper, onion and garlic. Salute 5-7 minutes.
- Sprinkle flour and red pepper over mixture and add milk and chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly 10 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Add shredded cheese. Stir until well blended. Serve immediately.
