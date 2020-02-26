Cheddar Cheese Soup

Submitted by: Candi Snyder of Chester, WV

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/4 tsp. ground red pepper
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, finely chopped
  • 1/2 small green pepper, finely copped
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a 3-quart stock pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, green pepper, onion and garlic. Salute 5-7 minutes.
  2. Sprinkle flour and red pepper over mixture and add milk and chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly 10 minutes until slightly thickened.
  3. Add shredded cheese. Stir until well blended. Serve immediately.

