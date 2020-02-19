Chocolate Banana Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 medium ripe bananas (mashed)
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose Baking Mix
- 1/2 cup quinoa flakes
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line muffin tins with muffin papers and spray the papers with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, mix together the oil, sugar, and vanilla. Add the bananas and eggs one at a time. Mix well. Stir in the baking mix, quinoa flakes, cocoa powder, and water.
- Spoon the batter into 14 muffin cups. Top each muffin with mini chocolate chips (distribute evenly over all muffins.)
- Bake for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let the muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove the muffins from the pan and cool completely on a wire rack.
