Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter
- 1 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 4 eggs, whisked
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 1/2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided to cook in batches
- 12 pieces challah bread, 1-inch slices
Directions:
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter with brown sugar. Stir to combine until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Add banana slices and pecans, coating well. Turn heat to low to keep warm. If sugar mixture separates, raise heat and stir to combine.
- In a flat bottom bowl, whisk egg, milk, vanilla and nutmeg together.
- Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Dip bread slices in egg mixture, coating well on each side. Cook in batches, flipping once until each side is lightly browned.
- Top with sugar banana mixture and serve.
