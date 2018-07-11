Crème Brûlée French Toast

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter 
  • 1 1/2 cup light brown sugar 
  • 2 bananas, sliced 
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans 
  • 4 eggs, whisked 
  • 1/4 cup milk 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided to cook in batches 
  • 12 pieces challah bread, 1-inch slices

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter with brown sugar. Stir to combine until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Add banana slices and pecans, coating well. Turn heat to low to keep warm. If sugar mixture separates, raise heat and stir to combine.
  2. In a flat bottom bowl, whisk egg, milk, vanilla and nutmeg together.
  3. Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Dip bread slices in egg mixture, coating well on each side. Cook in batches, flipping once until each side is lightly browned.
  4. Top with sugar banana mixture and serve.

