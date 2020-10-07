Brown Rice Pilaf w/ Apples & Dried Fruits

Brown Rice Pilaf w/ Apples & Dried Fruits

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • ½ cup chopped onion 
  • ¼ cup chopped peeled carrot 
  • ¼ cup chopped celery 
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder 
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger 
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon 
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic 
  • 1 cup long-grain brown rice 
  • 2 cups chopped apples (1-inch pieces) 
  • 2¼ cups low sodium vegetable stock (or water) 
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 
  • 1/8 cup raisins 
  • 1/8 cup unsweetened dried apricots, chopped 
  • 1/8 cup unsweetened dried cherries, chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, chopped

Directions:

  1. Rinse rice in a colander with cold water for about 30 seconds. Set aside.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery and sauté for about 5 minutes.
  3. Add curry powder, cinnamon, ginger and garlic and saute for another 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in rinsed rice, vegetable broth, salt and pepper.
  4. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer. After about 20 minutes, add apples and continue to simmer until all of the broth is absorbed and rice is tender, about 30 additional minutes.
  5. Remove from heat. Stir in dried fruit and let stand, covered for about 10 minutes until fruit is soft.
  6. Stir in chopped parsley and serve immediately.

