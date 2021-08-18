Brown Rice Pilaf with Apples and Dried Fruits
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ¼ cup chopped peeled carrot
- ¼ cup chopped celery
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 cup long-grain brown rice
- 2 cups chopped apples (about 1-inch pieces)
- 2¼ cups low sodium vegetable stock (or water)
- ½ tsp/ salt
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/8 cup raisins
- 1/8 cup unsweetened dried apricots, chopped
- 1/8 cup unsweetened dried cherries, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. flat leaf parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Rinse rice in a colander with cold water for about 30 seconds. Set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery and sauté for about 5 minutes.
- Add curry powder, cinnamon, ginger and garlic and saute for another 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in rinsed rice, vegetable broth, salt and pepper.
- Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer. After about 20 minutes, add apples and continue to simmer until all of the broth is absorbed and rice is tender, about 30 additional minutes.
- Remove from heat. Stir in dried fruit and let stand, covered, for about 10 minutes until fruit is soft.
- Stir in chopped parsley and serve immediately.
