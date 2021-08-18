Applesauce Mini Muffins

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup oat bran
  • ¼ cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup unbleached flour
  • ½ cups brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 egg (or egg substitute)
  • 1 tsp. almond flavoring

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400˚F. Spray mini-muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients together. Stir in the remaining ingredients, just until blended (batter will be lumpy).
  3. Spoon into 36 mini-muffin cups. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.
  4. Remove muffins from tins immediately after baking. Cool on wire rack or serve warm.

