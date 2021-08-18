Applesauce Mini Muffins
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup oat bran
- ¼ cup old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup unbleached flour
- ½ cups brown sugar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 egg (or egg substitute)
- 1 tsp. almond flavoring
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400˚F. Spray mini-muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients together. Stir in the remaining ingredients, just until blended (batter will be lumpy).
- Spoon into 36 mini-muffin cups. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove muffins from tins immediately after baking. Cool on wire rack or serve warm.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!