Apple Pandowdy

Apple Pandowdy

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs. Granny Smith or other tart apple (firm)
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice (fresh)
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar (packed)
  • 1/4 cup stevia
  • 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (divided)
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon (ground)
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. stevia
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. butter (melted)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup milk (fat-free)

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Peel and core apples, and slice into 1/4-inch thick slices.
  2. In a large bowl, combine apple slices, lemon juice, brown sugar, 1/4 cup stevia, 1/4 cup flour, and cinnamon. Toss well. Transfer to a 2 1/2-quart baking pan.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine 11/4 cups flour with the sugar, stevia, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the egg, butter, vanilla, and milk. Quickly incorporate the liquid ingredients into the dry, just until blended.
  4. Spoon the dough into free-form biscuits over the apples. Bake for 35–40 minutes until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbly.

