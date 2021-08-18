Apple Pandowdy
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. Granny Smith or other tart apple (firm)
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice (fresh)
- 1/3 cup brown sugar (packed)
- 1/4 cup stevia
- 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (divided)
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon (ground)
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. stevia
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. butter (melted)
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup milk (fat-free)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Peel and core apples, and slice into 1/4-inch thick slices.
- In a large bowl, combine apple slices, lemon juice, brown sugar, 1/4 cup stevia, 1/4 cup flour, and cinnamon. Toss well. Transfer to a 2 1/2-quart baking pan.
- In a medium bowl, combine 11/4 cups flour with the sugar, stevia, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the egg, butter, vanilla, and milk. Quickly incorporate the liquid ingredients into the dry, just until blended.
- Spoon the dough into free-form biscuits over the apples. Bake for 35–40 minutes until the topping is golden and the fruit is bubbly.
