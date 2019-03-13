Browned Casserole

Originally published on: November 1, 1935

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lb. meat – any inexpensive cut

4 onions

3 carrots

1/2 cup rice

1/4 tsp. gravy spice

2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

boiling water

Directions:

Cut the meat in medium-sized pieces, brown them with the onion in savory drippings, then put in a casserole dish with the carrots, rice and seasonings. Add a cupful of tomatoes, if desired. Cover the mixture with boiling water, place a lid on the dish, and bake about 3 hours in the oven at 325°F to 350°F.

Note: The New York State College of Home Economics says browned casserole needs only a mixed green salad, bread and butter, milk for all, and baked apple to make a balanced meal.