Browned Casserole
Originally published on: November 1, 1935
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 lb. meat – any inexpensive cut
- 4 onions
- 3 carrots
- 1/2 cup rice
- 1/4 tsp. gravy spice
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- boiling water
Directions:
- Cut the meat in medium-sized pieces, brown them with the onion in savory drippings, then put in a casserole dish with the carrots, rice and seasonings. Add a cupful of tomatoes, if desired.
- Cover the mixture with boiling water, place a lid on the dish, and bake about 3 hours in the oven at 325°F to 350°F.
Note: The New York State College of Home Economics says browned casserole needs only a mixed green salad, bread and butter, milk for all, and baked apple to make a balanced meal.
