Loaded Potato Casserole

Loaded Potato Casserole

Yield: 6-8 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45-60 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 (16 oz.) containers sour cream
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 (3 oz.) bags real bacon bits
  • 2 pkgs. ranch dip mix
  • 1 large (28 to 30 oz.) bag frozen hashbrown
  • potatoes (the shredded type)

Directions:

  1. Combine first 4 ingredients, mix in hashbrowns.
  2. Spread into a 13” x 9” pan. Bake at 400°F for 45 to 60 minutes.

