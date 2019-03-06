Loaded Potato Casserole
Yield: 6-8 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45-60 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 (16 oz.) containers sour cream
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 (3 oz.) bags real bacon bits
- 2 pkgs. ranch dip mix
- 1 large (28 to 30 oz.) bag frozen hashbrown
- potatoes (the shredded type)
Directions:
- Combine first 4 ingredients, mix in hashbrowns.
- Spread into a 13” x 9” pan. Bake at 400°F for 45 to 60 minutes.
