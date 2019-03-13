Corn Cakes

Corn Cakes
Originally published on: July 26, 1935

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup sour milk
  • 1/4 tsp. soda
  • 1 cup canned corn
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 Tbsp. melted butter

Directions:

  1. Beat eggs well. Add sour milk, soda, and corn.
  2. Sift together flour, salt and baking powder.
  3. Combine with melted butter.
  4. Fry in small cakes on a hot griddle.

Note: Serve with pork sausage and gravy or with maple syrup.

