Corn Cakes
Originally published on: July 26, 1935
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sour milk
- 1/4 tsp. soda
- 1 cup canned corn
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
- Beat eggs well. Add sour milk, soda, and corn.
- Sift together flour, salt and baking powder.
- Combine with melted butter.
- Fry in small cakes on a hot griddle.
Note: Serve with pork sausage and gravy or with maple syrup.
