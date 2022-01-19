Three Cheese Chicken & Noodles
Ingredients:
- 3 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1 1/2 cups cottage cheese
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
- 1 (8 oz.) package wide egg noodles, cooked and drained
- 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1/2 cup diced onion or 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper (optional)
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 can (4 oz.) sliced mushrooms, drained (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Stir to coat evenly.
- Cover and cook on Low 6 to 10 hours or on High 3 to 4 hrs.
