Three Cheese Chicken & Noodles

By -
0
28

Three Cheese Chicken & Noodles

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups chopped cooked chicken
  • 1 1/2 cups cottage cheese
  • 1 can (10-3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
  • 1 (8 oz.) package wide egg noodles, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced onion or 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper (optional)
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 can (4 oz.) sliced mushrooms, drained (optional)
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Stir to coat evenly.
  2. Cover and cook on Low 6 to 10 hours or on High 3 to 4 hrs.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.