Ingredients:

  • 1 nonstick cooking spray
  • 2 carrots (diced)
  • 2 celery stalks (diced)
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 1/2 cabbage (roughly chopped)
  • 1/2 lb. lean turkey breakfast sausage (crumbled)
  • 40 oz. low sodium chicken broth (fat-free, low-sodium)
  • 1 (14.5-oz) can canned diced tomatoes
  • 9 (15.5-oz) can Great Northern beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano (dried)

Directions:

  1. Spray a large soup pot with cooking spray. Add celery, onion and carrots and sauté over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or onions until clear. Remove from pan and set aside. Add turkey sausage and cook until brown, about 6-7 minutes. Add celery, onions and carrots back to pan and mix.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

