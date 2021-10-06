Budget-Friendly Hearty Cabbage Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 nonstick cooking spray
- 2 carrots (diced)
- 2 celery stalks (diced)
- 1 onion (diced)
- 1/2 cabbage (roughly chopped)
- 1/2 lb. lean turkey breakfast sausage (crumbled)
- 40 oz. low sodium chicken broth (fat-free, low-sodium)
- 1 (14.5-oz) can canned diced tomatoes
- 9 (15.5-oz) can Great Northern beans (rinsed and drained)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano (dried)
Directions:
- Spray a large soup pot with cooking spray. Add celery, onion and carrots and sauté over medium-high heat for 3 minutes or onions until clear. Remove from pan and set aside. Add turkey sausage and cook until brown, about 6-7 minutes. Add celery, onions and carrots back to pan and mix.
- Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
