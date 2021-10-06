Red Cabbage & Onions with Apples & Apricots
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1-1/2 pounds yellow onion, thinly-sliced
- 1/2 pound red cabbage, shredded
- 1-1/2 pounds Granny Smith apples, cored and diced into medium pieces
- 1 cup chopped dried apricots
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 1 Tbsp. caraway seeds, toasted
- 2-3 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 Tbsp. orange zest
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large sauté pan, add onions and stir well. Cook 8-10 minutes on medium-high heat. Add cabbage, apples, apricots, salt and pepper; cook 3-4 minutes. Add vegetable broth and caraway seeds. Stir to blend. Cover cabbage mixture and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook mixture an additional 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Before serving, stir in parsley and orange zest and keep warm.
- Serve Red Cabbage and Onions with Apples and Apricots as a side dish with braised, grilled or roasted meats, poultry or game.
