Curried Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup chopped shallots
- 2 cans pumpkin (not pie filling)
- 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 12 ounces light, firm tofu (drained, patted dry, chopped)
- 1 can fat-free evaporated milk
- 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 2 tsp. curry powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne (optional)
- 1/4 cup unsalted shelled pepitas (pumpkin seeds), dry-roasted
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh cilantro
Yield: Amount of Yield
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the shallots for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the pumpkin, broth, tofu, milk, maple syrup, curry powder, salt, and cayenne.
- In a food processor or blender (vent the blender lid), process the soup in batches until smooth. Carefully return the soup to the pan.
- Cook, still over medium-low heat, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the soup is heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Just before serving, sprinkle with the pepitas and cilantro.
