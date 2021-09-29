Curried Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallots
  • 2 cans pumpkin (not pie filling)
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 12 ounces light, firm tofu (drained, patted dry, chopped)
  • 1 can fat-free evaporated milk
  • 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • 2 tsp. curry powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. cayenne (optional)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted shelled pepitas (pumpkin seeds), dry-roasted
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the shallots for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
  2. Stir in the pumpkin, broth, tofu, milk, maple syrup, curry powder, salt, and cayenne.
  3. In a food processor or blender (vent the blender lid), process the soup in batches until smooth. Carefully return the soup to the pan.
  4. Cook, still over medium-low heat, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the soup is heated through, stirring occasionally.
  5. Just before serving, sprinkle with the pepitas and cilantro.

