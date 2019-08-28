Chive Potato Salad

Chive Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. new potatoes
  • 1/2 cup fresh chives, chopped
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Directions:

  1. Simmer potatoes in salted water until just tender; run under cold water to cool. Cut into quarters.
  2. Puree chives, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and kosher salt and black pepper in a blender until smooth.
  3. Add sauce and flat-leaf parsley to potatoes and toss to combine.

