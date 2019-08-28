Chive Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. new potatoes
- 1/2 cup fresh chives, chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Simmer potatoes in salted water until just tender; run under cold water to cool. Cut into quarters.
- Puree chives, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and kosher salt and black pepper in a blender until smooth.
- Add sauce and flat-leaf parsley to potatoes and toss to combine.
