Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1/4 cup cayenne pepper or hot sauce

8 taco shells

1 cup thinly sliced lettuce

1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular prepared blue cheese dressing

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/3 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through. Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions. Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro. Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.