Greek-Style Beef Pita

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon lemon pepper
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3/4 cup plain or seasoned hummus
  • 4 whole wheat pita breads, cut crosswise in half

Directions:

  1. Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips.
  2. Combine beef and lemon pepper in medium bowl.
  3. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, if necessary.
  4. Spread hummus evenly in pita pockets. Fill with equal amounts of beef and toppings, as desired.

