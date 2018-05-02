Ingredients:
- 1 pound beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick
- 1 tablespoon lemon pepper
- 2 to 3 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup plain or seasoned hummus
- 4 whole wheat pita breads, cut crosswise in half
Directions:
- Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips.
- Combine beef and lemon pepper in medium bowl.
- Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, if necessary.
- Spread hummus evenly in pita pockets. Fill with equal amounts of beef and toppings, as desired.
