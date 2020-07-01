Burgers with Grilled Onions

By -
0
10

Burgers with Grilled Onions

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 large sweet onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices
  • 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted

Toppings:

  • Lettuce leaves, tomato slices (optional)

Directions:

  1. Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Brush onion with cooking spray.
  2. Place patties and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 14 minutes) until thermometer inserted into center reads 160°F, turning occasionally.
  3. Grill onions, 10 to 12 minutes or until tender, brushing with cooking spray and turning occasionally.
  4. To toast buns, place cut sides down around outer edge of grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
  5. Line bottom of each bun with lettuce. Place burgers on top of lettuce. Top with tomatoes and grilled onions. Close bun.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.