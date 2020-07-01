Burgers with Grilled Onions
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 large sweet onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
Toppings:
- Lettuce leaves, tomato slices (optional)
Directions:
- Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Brush onion with cooking spray.
- Place patties and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 14 minutes) until thermometer inserted into center reads 160°F, turning occasionally.
- Grill onions, 10 to 12 minutes or until tender, brushing with cooking spray and turning occasionally.
- To toast buns, place cut sides down around outer edge of grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
- Line bottom of each bun with lettuce. Place burgers on top of lettuce. Top with tomatoes and grilled onions. Close bun.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!