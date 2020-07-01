Tangy Grilled Back Ribs
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds baby back pork ribs
- 1 cup French dressing reduced-fat
- 2 tablespoons dry onion soup mix
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Directions:
- Season ribs with salt and pepper. Grill ribs over indirect medium heat for 1 1/2 – 2 hours until tender.
- Combine dressing, soup mix, honey and soy sauce in a small bowl and mix well. Let stand 15 minutes or until needed.
- Brush ribs with sauce during the last 15-30 minutes of cooking. Serve remaining sauce with ribs.
