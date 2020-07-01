Tangy Grilled Back Ribs

Tangy Grilled Back Ribs

Ingredients:

  • 4 pounds baby back pork ribs
  • 1 cup French dressing reduced-fat
  • 2 tablespoons dry onion soup mix
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Directions:

  1. Season ribs with salt and pepper. Grill ribs over indirect medium heat for 1 1/2 – 2 hours until tender.
  2. Combine dressing, soup mix, honey and soy sauce in a small bowl and mix well. Let stand 15 minutes or until needed.
  3. Brush ribs with sauce during the last 15-30 minutes of cooking. Serve remaining sauce with ribs.

