Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse with Crunchy Apple Dippers
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons honey
- Pinch kosher salt
- 8 medium apples, cut into 8 wedges each
Directions:
- Use a hand mixer or whisk attachment for your countertop mixer to whip the whipping cream and vanilla to medium peaks.
- In a separate bowl, beat peanut butter, honey and salt until well combined, about 2 minutes.
- Use a rubber spatula to fold ⅓ of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Repeat until all the whipped cream is fully incorporated.
- Refrigerate for three hours before serving.
- Cut and core apples, serve and enjoy!
