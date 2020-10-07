Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse with Crunchy Apple Dippers

Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse with Crunchy Apple Dippers

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • 8 medium apples, cut into 8 wedges each

Directions:

  1. Use a hand mixer or whisk attachment for your countertop mixer to whip the whipping cream and vanilla to medium peaks.
  2. In a separate bowl, beat peanut butter, honey and salt until well combined, about 2 minutes.
  3. Use a rubber spatula to fold ⅓ of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Repeat until all the whipped cream is fully incorporated.
  4. Refrigerate for three hours before serving.
  5. Cut and core apples, serve and enjoy!

