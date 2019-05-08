Butterscotch Cookies

Butterscotch Cookies
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: October 23, 1956

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter
  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup chopped nuts

Directions:

  1. Cream butter and sugar gradually.
  2. Add eggs and beat well.
  3. Sift flour, salt and baking soda together and add to first mixture. Add nuts.
  4. Pack dough into loaf pan and shape into roll and let stand in refrigerator overnight or until firm.
  5. Turn out onto board; slice very thin.
  6. Bake at 375°F or until delicately brown.

