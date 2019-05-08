Butterscotch Cookies
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: October 23, 1956
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Directions:
- Cream butter and sugar gradually.
- Add eggs and beat well.
- Sift flour, salt and baking soda together and add to first mixture. Add nuts.
- Pack dough into loaf pan and shape into roll and let stand in refrigerator overnight or until firm.
- Turn out onto board; slice very thin.
- Bake at 375°F or until delicately brown.
