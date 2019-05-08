Old Time English Woodchuck

Old Time English Woodchuck

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: March 26, 1958
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 lb. aged cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1/4 cup sliced pimiento olives
  • 1 cup drained canned mushroom pieces
  • 4 eggs, hard cooked and sliced

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in large skillet, stir in flour. Cook until bubbling. Do not brown.
  2. Stir in milk, salt and paprika. Cook until thickened.
  3. Stir in cheese; cook until smooth.
  4. Stir in sliced olives, mushrooms and sliced hard-cooked eggs. Heat.
  5. Serve on toast or fried noodles.

