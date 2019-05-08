Old Time English Woodchuck
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: March 26, 1958
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/4 lb. aged cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/4 cup sliced pimiento olives
- 1 cup drained canned mushroom pieces
- 4 eggs, hard cooked and sliced
Directions:
- Melt butter in large skillet, stir in flour. Cook until bubbling. Do not brown.
- Stir in milk, salt and paprika. Cook until thickened.
- Stir in cheese; cook until smooth.
- Stir in sliced olives, mushrooms and sliced hard-cooked eggs. Heat.
- Serve on toast or fried noodles.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!