Ingredients:

  • 8 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1/2 medium-size green or red bell pepper, or a combination, chopped
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons minced onion
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream, or to taste
  • 1/4 cup beer of your choice
  • 1 tsp. celery seeds*
  • 1/2 tsp. toasted caraway seeds*
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Combine the cabbage, bell pepper, and onion in a large bowl. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, beer, celery and caraway seeds, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the cabbage mixture, and toss to coat well. Refrigerate the slaw for at least 30 to 45 minutes before serving. Yields 12 servings.
  2. *Note: Grind the celery seeds and toasted caraway seeds if you like, but some prefer them whole.

