Cabbage Slaw
Ingredients:
- 8 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1/2 medium-size green or red bell pepper, or a combination, chopped
- 1-1/2 tablespoons minced onion
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream, or to taste
- 1/4 cup beer of your choice
- 1 tsp. celery seeds*
- 1/2 tsp. toasted caraway seeds*
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Combine the cabbage, bell pepper, and onion in a large bowl. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, beer, celery and caraway seeds, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the cabbage mixture, and toss to coat well. Refrigerate the slaw for at least 30 to 45 minutes before serving. Yields 12 servings.
- *Note: Grind the celery seeds and toasted caraway seeds if you like, but some prefer them whole.
