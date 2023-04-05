Caesar Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 anchovy filets, roughly chopped
- 2 medium garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ cup avocado oil
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
Directions:
- In a 16 ounce, wide mouth mason jar add the egg yolks, anchovies, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and salt.
- Place the blade of an immersion blender at the bottom of the jar. Blend without lifting or tilting until the ingredients are combined, about 30 seconds.
- In a steady stream, slowly add in the oil, keeping the blender flat on the bottom of the jar. If the dressing is getting too thick, slowly lift the blender up to incorporate the remaining oil.
- Add in the remaining lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and black pepper and blend until combined.
- This can also be made in a blender and added to the jar when finished.
