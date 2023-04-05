Green Goddess

By -
0
16

Green Goddess

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. goat cheese
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 green onions, ends trimmed
  • 10 fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
  • ¼ tsp. sea salt

Directions:

  1. In the base of a blender or food processor, combine the goat cheese, olive oil, green onions, basil, parsley, garlic, fish sauce, lemon juice, pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, add more olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time.
  2. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleThousand Island
Next articleCaesar Salad Dressing

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.