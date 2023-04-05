Green Goddess
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. goat cheese
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 green onions, ends trimmed
- 10 fresh basil leaves
- ¼ cup fresh flat leaf parsley leaves
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
- ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ¼ tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
- ¼ tsp. sea salt
Directions:
- In the base of a blender or food processor, combine the goat cheese, olive oil, green onions, basil, parsley, garlic, fish sauce, lemon juice, pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, add more olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!