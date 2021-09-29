Cajun-Style Corn Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
- 5 stalks green onions, sliced
- 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 cups water
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped
- 1 (14.5 oz) can canned diced tomatoes
- 2 cups fresh tomatoes (chopped)
- 6 oz. no-salt-added tomato paste
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 12 oz. turkey sausage crumbles, cooked
- 32 oz. frozen corn
- 4 oz. lean cooked ham, chopped
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a large soup pot and sauté the onion, green onion, bell pepper, and garlic until tender. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Add the water, chicken, diced tomatoes and juice, fresh tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, and pepper.
- Add the sausage to the soup pot, along with the corn and ham. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
