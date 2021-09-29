Slow Cooker Vegetable Turkey Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground turkey breast
- 3 large carrots, sliced into rounds
- 2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 28-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 15.5-ounce can cannelli beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning, crumbled
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 4 cups chicken broth
Yield: Amount of Yield
Directions:
- Put all the ingredients in a slow cooker, stirring to combine and breaking up the turkey.
- Cook, covered, on low for 8 hours, or until the turkey is no longer pink.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!