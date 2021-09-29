Slow Cooker Vegetable Turkey Soup

By -
0
13

Slow Cooker Vegetable Turkey Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground turkey breast
  • 3 large carrots, sliced into rounds
  • 2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 28-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 1 15.5-ounce can cannelli beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning, crumbled
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 4 cups chicken broth

    • Yield: Amount of Yield

Directions:

  1. Put all the ingredients in a slow cooker, stirring to combine and breaking up the turkey.
  2. Cook, covered, on low for 8 hours, or until the turkey is no longer pink.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.