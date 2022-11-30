Cake Mix Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cake mix, any flavor
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup oil
  • Mix-ins or frosting of choice

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine cake mix, eggs and oil until well blended.
  3. Fold in the desired mix-ins, if desired.
  4. Scoop out 2 tablespoons of cookie dough onto prepared cookie sheet about 2-inches apart.
  5. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies for 4 minutes on the pan and then transfer cookies to cooling rack.

