Cake Mix Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cake mix, any flavor
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup oil
- Mix-ins or frosting of choice
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine cake mix, eggs and oil until well blended.
- Fold in the desired mix-ins, if desired.
- Scoop out 2 tablespoons of cookie dough onto prepared cookie sheet about 2-inches apart.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies for 4 minutes on the pan and then transfer cookies to cooling rack.
