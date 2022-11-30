No Bake Buckeye Bars
Ingredients:
- ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. butter, softened and divided
- 2 cups creamy peanut butter
- 3½ cups powdered confectioners sugar
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups chocolate chips
Directions:
- Place ½ cup of butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Beat using an electric mixer until smooth. The dough will be very thick and a little crumbly.
- Line a 9×13-inch pan with parchment paper with extra around edges.
- Transfer the peanut butter dough into the pan. Press the dough firmly into the dish.
- Add chocolate chips and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between intervals, until smooth (about a minute and a half total).
- Pour the melted chocolate over the top of the bars and spread evenly. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Carefully remove the bars from the pan by pulling up on the excess parchment paper, and transfer to a cutting board. Slice with a sharp knife.
- Return to the refrigerator for at least 1 more hour, or until ready to serve.
