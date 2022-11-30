No Bake Buckeye Bars

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. butter, softened and divided
  • 2 cups creamy peanut butter
  • 3½ cups powdered confectioners sugar
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 cups chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Place ½ cup of butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Beat using an electric mixer until smooth. The dough will be very thick and a little crumbly.
  2. Line a 9×13-inch pan with parchment paper with extra around edges.
  3. Transfer the peanut butter dough into the pan. Press the dough firmly into the dish.
  4. Add chocolate chips and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between intervals, until smooth (about a minute and a half total).
  5. Pour the melted chocolate over the top of the bars and spread evenly. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
  6. Carefully remove the bars from the pan by pulling up on the excess parchment paper, and transfer to a cutting board. Slice with a sharp knife.
  7. Return to the refrigerator for at least 1 more hour, or until ready to serve.

