Royal Icing for Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 tsp. vanilla or flavoring of choice
- 5 large egg whites (1/2 cup+ of carton egg whites)
Directions:
- Mix ingredients on low speed until moist. Scrape bowl.
- Beat on high speed for 1-2 minutes until crisp white and thick glue-like consistency.
- Separate into bowls and add colors as needed.
- Edge cookies by piping icing and then fill in with thinner icing. Work quickly, icing will dry.
Note: Thinning icing is 1 cup of icing and 1/2 to 3/4 tsp. water. Fall in blobs off spoon.
