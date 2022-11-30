Royal Icing for Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla or flavoring of choice
  • 5 large egg whites (1/2 cup+ of carton egg whites)

Directions:

  1. Mix ingredients on low speed until moist. Scrape bowl.
  2. Beat on high speed for 1-2 minutes until crisp white and thick glue-like consistency.
  3. Separate into bowls and add colors as needed.
  4. Edge cookies by piping icing and then fill in with thinner icing. Work quickly, icing will dry.

Note: Thinning icing is 1 cup of icing and 1/2 to 3/4 tsp. water. Fall in blobs off spoon.

