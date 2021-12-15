Papa Noel’s Mississippi Praline Macaroons

Ingredients:

  • 3 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup roughly chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
  • pecans can be used on top

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 325˚F.
  2. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer at med speed, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until frothy.
  3. Increase the mixer speed to high and continue beating, add brown sugar gradually (small handfuls).
  4. Scrape the bowl and continue with mixer until the sites form stiff, glossy peaks with a rubber spatula, fold in pecans and chips.
  5. Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Space them 1″ apart.
  6. Bake macaroons until set and hard about 35 minutes.

