Papa Noel’s Mississippi Praline Macaroons
Ingredients:
- 3 large egg whites, at room temperature
- 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
- Pinch salt
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 cup roughly chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- pecans can be used on top
Directions:
- Preheat oven 325˚F.
- In a large bowl, with an electric mixer at med speed, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until frothy.
- Increase the mixer speed to high and continue beating, add brown sugar gradually (small handfuls).
- Scrape the bowl and continue with mixer until the sites form stiff, glossy peaks with a rubber spatula, fold in pecans and chips.
- Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Space them 1″ apart.
- Bake macaroons until set and hard about 35 minutes.
