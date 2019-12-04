Candied Pecans

By -
0
20

Candied Pecans

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 1 lb pecan halves

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. In a small bowl combine the first 3 ingredients.  Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk the water with the egg white until airy and light. Add the pecan halves and stir to coat. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the pecans.

    4.  

  4. Mix together evenly and spread evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. 
  5. Bake for about 40 minutes, until pecans are browned and the sugar has caramelized.  Be sure to stir the pecans regularly as they cook.  

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.