Candied Pecans
Ingredients:
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg white
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 lb pecan halves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- In a small bowl combine the first 3 ingredients. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk the water with the egg white until airy and light. Add the pecan halves and stir to coat. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the pecans.
- Mix together evenly and spread evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake for about 40 minutes, until pecans are browned and the sugar has caramelized. Be sure to stir the pecans regularly as they cook.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!