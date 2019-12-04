Sugar Cookie Icing
Ingredients:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons milk
- 2 teaspoons light corn syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- food coloring
Directions:
- Stir the powdered sugar and the milk until smooth.
- Beat in corn syrup and vanilla until icing is smooth and glossy.
- If it’s too thick, add more corn syrup.
- Divide icing into separate bowls and stir in food coloring as desired.
- Decorate cooled cookies as desired.
