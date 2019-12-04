Sugar Cookie Icing

Sugar Cookie Icing

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons milk 
  • 2 teaspoons light corn syrup 
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/4 teaspoon almond extract 
  • food coloring 

Directions:

  1. Stir the powdered sugar and the milk until smooth.
  2. Beat in corn syrup and vanilla until icing is smooth and glossy.
  3. If it’s too thick, add more corn syrup.
  4. Divide icing into separate bowls and stir in food coloring as desired.
  5. Decorate cooled cookies as desired.

