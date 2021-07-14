Cantaloupe Crunch
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cantaloupe
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 Tbsp. flour
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 pkg. white cake mix (18.25 oz.)
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the cantaloupe, lemon juice, sugar, flour, 2 tablespoons melted butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Transfer to a 9 inch square baking dish, and spread the dry cake mix evenly over the top. Drizzle the remaining melted butter over the cake mix.
- Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown.
