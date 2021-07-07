Heirloom Tomato Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- ½ jalapeño, seeded and sliced (optional)
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. ground coriander (optional)
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. grated lime rind
- ⅓ cup fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1½ to 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced
- 2 ripe avocados, sliced
- Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Directions:
- Whisk together cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, sugar, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, lime rind, lime juice, and olive oil in a small bowl. Or, combine in a jar, close lid tightly, and shake until well blended.
- Arrange tomatoes and avocados on a platter. Drizzle with cumin-coriander vinaigrette; sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
