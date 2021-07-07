Heirloom Tomato Avocado Salad

Heirloom Tomato Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • ½ jalapeño, seeded and sliced (optional)
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. ground coriander (optional)
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp. grated lime rind
  • ⅓ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1½ to 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced
  • 2 ripe avocados, sliced
  • Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions:

  1. Whisk together cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, sugar, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, lime rind, lime juice, and olive oil in a small bowl. Or, combine in a jar, close lid tightly, and shake until well blended.
  2. Arrange tomatoes and avocados on a platter. Drizzle with cumin-coriander vinaigrette; sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

