Cheesecake Recipe

Yield: One 10-inch (25 cm) cheesecake

Apple Ingredients:

1 tablespoon (14 g) unsalted butter

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch (1.3 cm) dice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Cheesecake Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) cream cheese

1 pound (454 g) goat cheese

1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions for the apples:

In a large saute pan, heat the butter over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the apples all at once and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples are just beginning to soften. Remove from the heat and stir in the cinnamon. Allow to cool completely.

Directions for the cheesecake:

Set oven to 325℉ (170℃, or gas mark 3). In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the paddle attachment, mix the cream cheese and goat cheese on low speed until softened, scraping down the sides of the bowl, underneath the paddle, and the paddle frequently with a rubber spatula, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar and continue mixing on low and scraping down the sides, bottom, and paddle until there are no visible lumps. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix just until combined, about 10 seconds after each egg. Stir in the vanilla and ground cinnamon. Prepare the springform pan for a water bath. Place the springform pan in a large cake pan or a roasting pan (one that is around the same height or lower than your springform pan). Pour the batter over the crust and level it with a small offset spatula. Place the cooked apples on top of cheesecake batter and then sprinkle with the remaining third of the streusel. Place in the oven and pour almost boiling water into the roasting pan (it should come up halfway around the sidesof the pan). Bake for about 1 hour 10 minutes, until the cheesecake is firm around the edges, but still jiggly in the center (the jiggly part should be about the size of a quarter). Remove from the oven and remove the cheesecake from the water bath. Remove the foil from the sides of the pan. Gently run a small sharp knife or small spatula around the edges of the pan to loosen the cheesecake from the sides. Allow to cool at room temperature. Place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours (this will help the cheesecake set completely). To unmold the cheesecake, gently run a small sharp knife or small spatula around the edges of the pan. Release the latch on the side of the pan and then lift the ring straight up. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Directions to garnish:

You can either drizzle the caramel over the cheesecake while it is whole and then slice it, or plate each slice individually and pour about 1 tablespoon (15 g) on top of each slice, allowing the caramel to drip off the sides.

Streusel Crumb Crust Recipe

This makes enough for the crust and topping for the Caramel Apple Crumb Cheesecake. If using just for a crust, reduce the mixture by one-third.

Ingredients:

3 cups (375 g) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups (340 g) light brown sugar

3/4 cup (60 g) rolled oats

1 tablespoon (7 g) ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

12 ounces (337 g) unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350℉ (180℃, or gas mark 4). In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the butter all at once and stir until completely combined and the mixture begins to come together. Remove two-thirds of the streusel and press it into the bottom of a springform pan. Set aside the remaining one-third for the topping. Place in the oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until formed and lightly golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.