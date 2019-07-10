Caramel Apple Pudding

Caramel Apple Pudding
Originally Published: November 6, 1975

Ingredients for Apple mix:

  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. salt1/2 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 cup coarsely chopped apples
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts

Ingredients for Sauce mix:

  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 3/4 cup boiling water

Directions:

  1. Combine all apple mix ingredients and blend thoroughly.
  2. In a sauce pan, combine all sauce mix ingredients over heat until blended.
  3. Grease 1 1/2 quart casserole. Spread apple mix in casserole. Pour sauce over apple mix.
  4. Bake at 375° for 40-50 minutes. Serve warm topped with ice cream or whipped cream. Also delicious served cold.

