Caramel Apple Pudding
Originally Published: November 6, 1975
Ingredients for Apple mix:
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. salt1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cup coarsely chopped apples
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Ingredients for Sauce mix:
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 3/4 cup boiling water
Directions:
- Combine all apple mix ingredients and blend thoroughly.
- In a sauce pan, combine all sauce mix ingredients over heat until blended.
- Grease 1 1/2 quart casserole. Spread apple mix in casserole. Pour sauce over apple mix.
- Bake at 375° for 40-50 minutes. Serve warm topped with ice cream or whipped cream. Also delicious served cold.
