Refrigerated Pistachio Cake
Originally Published: November 6, 1975
Yield: 1 bundt cake
Ingredients for cake:
- 1 box white cake mix
- 2 boxes instant pistachio pudding
- 5 eggs
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1/2 cup milk
- 3/4 cup chopped nuts
Ingredients for icing:
- 1 box instant pistachio pudding
- 1 cup milk
- 9 oz. carton whipped topping
Directions:
- For the cake: Mix all ingredients, add nuts last. Bake in well greased and floured bundt pan 50 minutes at 350°F. Let cool 1 hour, then invert on pie plate.
- For the icing: Mix pudding and milk, add whipped topping. Whip 10 minutes on high speed. Can then refrigerate and top as served or spread on cake and refrigerate. Garnish with ground nuts.
