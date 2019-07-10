Rice Pudding
Submitted by: Carolyn Yeager of Pulaski, PA
Originally Published: October 19, 1978
Ingredients:
- 10 lbs. apples (or enough to make 6 quarts of applesauce)
- 1 qt. apple cider
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 3 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- Cook apples until soft and put through sieve or strainer.
- Put applesauce in large roaster and add the remaining four ingredients. Stir well.
- Roast for 5 hours at 300°F. Stir occasionally. Bottle and seal. You can add more cinnamon if you like it more spicy. You can roast it as long as you wish to obtain the desired thickness.
