Caramelized Onion and Spinach Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. Lasagna Noodles – whole wheat
Onion Mixture:
- 4 Tbs. Olive Oil – extra virgin
- 3 sweet onions – sliced thinly
- 1 lb. mushrooms – fresh, sliced
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 clove garlic – minced
Spinach Mixture:
- 3 c. Spinach – fresh
- 2 c. Ricotta Cheese – part skim
- 1/4 c. Basil – fresh, finely chopped
- 1 clove Garlic – minced
- 1 tsp. Salt
Sauce:
- 2 Tbsp. margarine – low-fat
- 3 Tbsp. flour – all-purpose
- 2 c. milk – low-fat
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 3/4 c. White Cheddar Cheese – low-fat, shredded
Directions:
- Cook noodles according to package. Rinse with cold water and set aside.
- To make onion/mushroom mixture, heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add onions and cook over low heat about 20 minutes until onions are very soft and caramelized. Add sliced mushrooms and garlic. Cook an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- To make spinach mixture, whisk together spinach, ricotta cheese, basil, garlic, pepper and salt. Set aside.
- To make the sauce, heat the margarine in a medium sauce pan. When margarine is melted, whisk in flour and stir until smooth and bubbly. Gradually add milk and salt. Continue heating over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Cook an additional 3 minutes, or until sauce becomes thick. Stir in shredded cheese and continue stirring until cheese is melted.
- To assemble lasagna, spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place a layer of lasagna noodles over the sauce. Cover the noodles with half of the spinach mixture. Top with a third of the onion mixture. Repeat. Cover with a last layer of noodles. Top with remaining onion mixture and sauce.
- Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!