Caramelized Onion and Spinach Lasagna

17

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. Lasagna Noodles – whole wheat

Onion Mixture:

  • 4 Tbs. Olive Oil – extra virgin
  • 3 sweet onions – sliced thinly
  • 1 lb. mushrooms – fresh, sliced
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 clove garlic – minced

Spinach Mixture:

  • 3 c. Spinach – fresh
  • 2 c. Ricotta Cheese – part skim
  • 1/4 c. Basil – fresh, finely chopped
  • 1 clove Garlic – minced
  • 1 tsp. Salt

Sauce:

  • 2 Tbsp. margarine – low-fat
  • 3 Tbsp. flour – all-purpose
  • 2 c. milk – low-fat
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 3/4 c. White Cheddar Cheese – low-fat, shredded

Directions:

  1. Cook noodles according to package. Rinse with cold water and set aside.
  2. To make onion/mushroom mixture, heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add onions and cook over low heat about 20 minutes until onions are very soft and caramelized. Add sliced mushrooms and garlic. Cook an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
  3. To make spinach mixture, whisk together spinach, ricotta cheese, basil, garlic, pepper and salt. Set aside.
  4. To make the sauce, heat the margarine in a medium sauce pan. When margarine is melted, whisk in flour and stir until smooth and bubbly. Gradually add milk and salt. Continue heating over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Cook an additional 3 minutes, or until sauce becomes thick. Stir in shredded cheese and continue stirring until cheese is melted.
  5. To assemble lasagna, spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place a layer of lasagna noodles over the sauce. Cover the noodles with half of the spinach mixture. Top with a third of the onion mixture. Repeat. Cover with a last layer of noodles. Top with remaining onion mixture and sauce.
  6. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes.

