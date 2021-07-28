Cucumber and Onion Salad

By -
0
110

Cucumber and Onion Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onions
  • 1/3 cup white vinegar
  • 1/3 cup granulated sweetener
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a non-metallic bowl, combine cucumbers and onions.
  2. In a glass measuring cup, combine vinegar, sweetener, salt, and pepper; whisk to dissolve sweetener. Pour over cucumbers and onions.
  3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving, stirring occasionally.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.