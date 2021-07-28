Cucumber and Onion Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced onions
- 1/3 cup white vinegar
- 1/3 cup granulated sweetener
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a non-metallic bowl, combine cucumbers and onions.
- In a glass measuring cup, combine vinegar, sweetener, salt, and pepper; whisk to dissolve sweetener. Pour over cucumbers and onions.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving, stirring occasionally.
