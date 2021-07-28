Baked Sweet Onions

Baked Sweet Onions

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 large sweet onions (such as Vidalia, etc.)
  • 1 cup cheese sauce mix (bulk mix or Southeast Mills or similar)
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. ground coriander
  • 1/4 tsp. savory (or substitute thyme), optional
  • 1 1/3 cups boiling water
  • 1/3 cup seasoned fine bread crumbs or crushed saltines

Directions:

  1. Peel onions, cut crosswise into half-inch slabs. Arrange in a single layer in a greased 9x13x2” baking dish. With a wire whisk, whip together the cheese sauce mix, seasonings and boiling water until smooth. Pour over onions. Top with the crumbs. Bake uncovered at 375°F for approximately 1 hour.

