Baked Sweet Onions
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 2-3 large sweet onions (such as Vidalia, etc.)
- 1 cup cheese sauce mix (bulk mix or Southeast Mills or similar)
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. ground coriander
- 1/4 tsp. savory (or substitute thyme), optional
- 1 1/3 cups boiling water
- 1/3 cup seasoned fine bread crumbs or crushed saltines
Directions:
- Peel onions, cut crosswise into half-inch slabs. Arrange in a single layer in a greased 9x13x2” baking dish. With a wire whisk, whip together the cheese sauce mix, seasonings and boiling water until smooth. Pour over onions. Top with the crumbs. Bake uncovered at 375°F for approximately 1 hour.
