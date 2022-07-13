Caribbean Mango Wraps

By -
0
10

Caribbean Mango Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 small yam or sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 chile pepper, diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, with liquid
  • juice from 1 orange
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. paprika
  • 4 flour tortillas (10-inch diameter)
  • 1/2 cup mild mango chutney
  • 6 oz. jack cheese, grated

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375˚F.
  2. In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat and sauté the fresh vegetables for 3 minutes. Add the beans, orange juice, salt, and spices and bring to a boil. Continue cooking at a slow boil until the liquid is reduced, about 10 minutes.
  3. In the center of each tortilla, spread 2 tablespoons of chutney. Top with one-quarter of the vegetable mixture and the cheese. Roll up the wraps and bake for 15 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChocolate Mousse
Next articleStrawberry Lemonade

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.