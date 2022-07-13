Caribbean Mango Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 small yam or sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 chile pepper, diced
- 1 small red bell pepper, diced
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, with liquid
- juice from 1 orange
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
- 4 flour tortillas (10-inch diameter)
- 1/2 cup mild mango chutney
- 6 oz. jack cheese, grated
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375˚F.
- In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat and sauté the fresh vegetables for 3 minutes. Add the beans, orange juice, salt, and spices and bring to a boil. Continue cooking at a slow boil until the liquid is reduced, about 10 minutes.
- In the center of each tortilla, spread 2 tablespoons of chutney. Top with one-quarter of the vegetable mixture and the cheese. Roll up the wraps and bake for 15 minutes.
