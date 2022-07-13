Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 oz. amaretto or almond extract
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 egg whites
- Slivered almonds or berries for topping
Directions:
- Over a double boiler, melt chocolate.
- Whip heavy cream to medium-hard peaks with the vanilla, Amaretto, and sugar.
- Beat egg whites to stiff peaks.
- Slowly add whipped cream to chocolate, being careful not to make lumps (go slowly). Fold in egg whites. Place in glasses or dessert cups and top with slivered almonds and/or berries.
