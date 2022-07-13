Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
  • 1 pint heavy cream
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/4 oz. amaretto or almond extract
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 egg whites
  • Slivered almonds or berries for topping

Directions:

  1. Over a double boiler, melt chocolate.
  2. Whip heavy cream to medium-hard peaks with the vanilla, Amaretto, and sugar.
  3. Beat egg whites to stiff peaks.
  4. Slowly add whipped cream to chocolate, being careful not to make lumps (go slowly). Fold in egg whites. Place in glasses or dessert cups and top with slivered almonds and/or berries.

