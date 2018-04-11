Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup margarine (soft)
- 1 cup honey
- 1 cup carrot (grated raw)
- 2 egg whites (well beaten)
- 2 cups flour (all purpose)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 cups oatmeal, quick cooking (raw)
- 1 cup raisins
Directions:
- In a large bowl, cream together margarine and honey. Stir in carrots and egg whites.
- Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, oatmeal and raisins. Gradually stir flour-oatmeal mixture into creamed mixture, just until all flour is mixed. Do not over mix.
- Drop from teaspoon on greased baking sheet. Flatten slightly and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.