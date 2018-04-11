Carrot Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup margarine (soft)
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 cup carrot (grated raw)
  • 2 egg whites (well beaten)
  • 2 cups flour (all purpose)
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 cups oatmeal, quick cooking (raw)
  • 1 cup raisins

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, cream together margarine and honey. Stir in carrots and egg whites.
  2. Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, oatmeal and raisins. Gradually stir flour-oatmeal mixture into creamed mixture, just until all flour is mixed. Do not over mix.
  3. Drop from teaspoon on greased baking sheet. Flatten slightly and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.

