Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion (small, chopped)
- 4 plum tomatoes (chopped, from a can)
- 1/2 cup tomato juice (from a can)
- 6 carrots (large, peeled and sliced)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 1 cup elbow macaroni, cooked
Directions:
- In a saucepan, cook the onion in the oil until soft but not brown. Add the tomatoes, carrots, salt, pepper and sugar.
- Cover and cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Remove the cover and cook over low heat, stirring often, for another 5 minutes, or until the carrots are tender and the tomatoes are cooked down to a sauce.
- Stir in the parsley. Mix the butter with the cooked elbows. Stir in the carrot mixture and serve.