Carrots with Tomatoes and Macaroni

By -
0
19

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion (small, chopped)
  • 4 plum tomatoes (chopped, from a can)
  • 1/2 cup tomato juice (from a can)
  • 6 carrots (large, peeled and sliced)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried)
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1 cup elbow macaroni, cooked

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, cook the onion in the oil until soft but not brown. Add the tomatoes, carrots, salt, pepper and sugar.
  2. Cover and cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Remove the cover and cook over low heat, stirring often, for another 5 minutes, or until the carrots are tender and the tomatoes are cooked down to a sauce.
  3. Stir in the parsley. Mix the butter with the cooked elbows. Stir in the carrot mixture and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.